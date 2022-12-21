Sleeping 12-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A sleeping 12-year-old girl was killed before dawn Wednesday when shots were fired into her Birmingham home, the city’s mayor said.

The Birmingham Police Department said the shooting was reported shortly before 2 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a person shot. A 12-year-old child had been struck by gunfire, and firefighters pronounced her dead on the scene, police said. Police Sgt. Monica Law said that it appeared to be a drive-by shooting.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s office identified the girl as 12-year-old Audriana Pearson.

Mayor Randall Woodfin said Pearson was in her bed when she was struck by a bullet.

“Pearson was all set to enjoy her Christmas break. But while she slept in her bed last night, her life was robbed from her. She was the victim of a drive-by, another one of our children stolen from us due to the intentional and reckless behavior of others,” Woodfin wrote on Twitter.

The mayor told al.com that 17 bullets were fired into the home. No suspects are in custody, police said.

Law said no other homes appear to have been fired upon during the shooting.

Woodfin said he spoke to the girl’s mother after the shooting. Pearson, affectionately known as Minnie, would have turned 13 next month, the mayor said. She had been hoping for a pink iPad or AirPods for Christmas.

“There is very little to be merry about in households where laughter has been silenced by gunfire, and that breaks my heart,” the mayor wrote.

Police and the mayor asked for anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

“Children deserve to be safe at home with their families and enjoying the holiday season. They do not deserve to be gunned down while at home where they expect comfort and safety,” a police statement about the shooting read.