Suspect at large in University of Utah shooting

Hundreds of police officers are searching for a shooter who killed a man Monday during a carjacking near the University of Utah.

An injured woman came to the campus at about 8:15 p.m. and said she had been assaulted by her husband while they were camping in nearby Red Butte Canyon, the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

While she was being treated, her husband allegedly killed a person at the mouth of the canyon during a carjacking, the newspaper reported.

The suspect is Austin J. Boutain, 24, according to Salt Lake City police.

The victim has not been identified.

Officers from local agencies and the FBI have been scouring campus, the foothills above the canyon and the surrounding area in the search for Boutain.

The university was locked down for several hours. The lockdown has been lifted, but Tuesday’s classes were canceled.