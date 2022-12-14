Chicago man faces 3 murder counts in bar fight shootings

1 of 2 This undated photo released by the Chicago Police Department shows Samuel Parsons-Salas. Parsons-Salas faces three counts of murder and other charges after a fight inside a bar led to the fatal shootings of three people and critically injured a fourth person, police said Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (Chicago Police Department via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man faces three counts of murder and other charges after a fight inside a bar led to the fatal shootings of three people and critical injuring of a fourth person, police said Tuesday.

Samuel Parsons-Salas, 32, also is charged with attempted murder and kidnapping in the incident early Sunday at Vera’s Lounge on the Northwest Side, Chicago police said.

Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said Ricky Vera, 50, and Mario Pozuelos, 26, were pronounced dead at the scene and Mercedes Tavares, 24, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

A second woman, Maria Vera, 25, was taken to a hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to her head, authorities said. She’s Ricky Vera’s daughter.

Vera’s brother owns the bar.

Brown said Parsons-Salas had been attending the party inside and was asked to leave.

After the shootings, Parsons-Salas fled with a woman in a car, and that person was the kidnapping victim, police said.

Parsons-Salas was expected in bond court on Wednesday.