County homicide unit investigating Rankin shooting

Detectives with the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit are investigating a Friday shooting in Rankin and may have a suspect in mind, according to a release.

Police say that just before 4 p.m. emergency dispatchers were notified of a shooting at the Super Stop convenience store on Kenmawr Avenue.

When police arrived they found an unidentified 20-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. That man was transported to a trauma center for treatment and is expected to survive, according to police.

Police say the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the convenience store while the victim was sitting in a car.

The vehicle and store were also struck by gunfire, according to police. A customer and clerk inside the store were not injured, police say.

Police say they already have developed a person of interest in the case but that the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information concerning the shooting is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477). Callers may remain anonymous.

