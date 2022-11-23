Man sentenced in slayings of Detroit-area father, teen son

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty in the fatal shootings of a southeastern Michigan man and his teenage son has been sentenced to 30 to 50 years in prison.

Fadi Zeineh, 21, was sentenced Tuesday by Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Matthews, who told Zeineh he had caused irreparable pain and that his actions had hardened her heart, the Livingston Daily reported.

“The best word for today is agony. The whole situation is a senseless waste,” Matthews said.

Zeineh pleaded guilty in October to two counts of second-degree murder in the December 2020 killings of Dylan Stamper, 17, and his father, Keith Stamper, 43.

After they were shot in their South Lyon home , northwest of Detroit, Dylan Stamper was pronounced dead at the scene, while his father died in a hospital about a month later.

Tuesday’s sentencing hearing was filled with an outpouring of anger, tears and sadness during testimony from those whose lives have been shattered by two murders.

Sharma Daniels, Kevin Stamper’s sister and Dylan’s aunt, told the court that what Zeineh “took is irreplaceable.”

“He killed my family and drove away with no second thought,” she said via a livestream at the sentencing as her mother sat next to her.

Anthony Marshall Porter, 28, is charged in connection with the incident with armed robbery and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, The Oakland Press of Pontiac reported last month.