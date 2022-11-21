1 dead, several hurt after Mississippi shooting at dice game

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (AP) — One person is dead and several others were shot when gunfire erupted during a weekend dice game in Mississippi.

The Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets that a group of people were enjoying a bonfire and music at Wells Ranch, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northwest of Jackson, around 12:30 a.m. Sunday when an apparent disagreement during a dice game sparked the shooting.

Sheriff Jake Sheriff said seven people were shot. Their injuries ranged from bullets to a shoulder, hand, arm, hip and side, and one person was listed as critical after being shot in the head, he said.

The deceased victim was identified as Christopher Turnage, 27, of Yazoo County, according to the county coroner’s office.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at 662-746-5611.