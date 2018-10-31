Police mum on possible motive for shooting in New Castle that left 3 dead

A mother, child and man found dead inside a New Castle home early Tuesday died from gunshot wounds, and their deaths have been ruled homicides, according to the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office.

Deputy Coroner Sam A. Teolis identified the victims as Nichole Pumphrey, 31; her daughter, Amariah Emery, 10; and Lawrence Cannon, 31.

The incident occurred in Pumphrey’s West North Street home, Teolis said.

Investigators were called to the home about 8:30 a.m. after four other children who were in the house came across the victims’ bodies, Teolis said. He said one of the children called Pumphrey’s father, who went to the house, got the children out and called for help.

Police are trying to determine when the shootings took place, Teolis said.

New Castle police Chief Robert A. Salem said police believe the two adult victims were acquaintances.

He declined to release information regarding a possible motive for the shooting or when the shooting may have taken place.

The other children who were in the home are staying with family members, Salem said.