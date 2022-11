Police ID two men killed in Fargo shooting near NDSU campus

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Police have identified the two Fargo men who were killed in a shooting on Saturday.

Police said Jaquan Gatewood, 28, and Kierre Davies, 27, were found dead with gunshot wounds shortly after 3:15 a.m. Saturday.

The shooting took place outside an apartment house about two blocks away from North Dakota State University’s campus.

Autopsies will be performed on both victims. No arrests were immediately announced Sunday.