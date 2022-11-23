Cop found justified in non-fatal shooting involving 3 people

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A jury has found a Salem police corporal justified in the use of force in a non-fatal shooting involving three people, according to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office.

Ahe Marion County Grand Jury on Monday found Cpl. Joshua Buker justified for using deadly force against Vincent Nesbitt, Daren Shelton-Olson and an unknown third person allegedly involved in an attempted carjacking Nov. 12, the Statesman Journal reported .

At around 6:26 p.m. that day, a woman reported the attempted carjacking. Officers in a search found two people matching descriptions and unsuccessfully tried to stop their vehicle, according to the district attorney’s office.

The vehicle was eventually stopped and all three occupants fled on foot, the district attorney’s office said.

Buker ran after the suspects, was shot at by one of the them and Buker returned fire, the district attorney’s office said.

No one was shot. The two men, both 19, were taken into custody. The third suspect hasn’t been located, the district attorney’s office said.

The same grand jury also indicted the two men. Nesbitt was charged with attempted murder, assault with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Shelton-Olsen was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle.

It wasn’t immediately known if they have lawyers to comment on the charges.