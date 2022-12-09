Phoenix drive-thru shooting leads to 1 worker dead, 1 hurt

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police have arrested a suspect a shooting at a drive-thru that left a fast-food worker dead and a second one wounded.

Authorities said Friday that 29-year-old Christopher Candia was booked in a Maricopa County jail on several charges including murder.

According to investigators, a fight occurred Thursday night between the suspect and two employees working a Jack in the Box drive-thru in west Phoenix. Candia allegedly shot into the restaurant multiple times.

A 22-year-old female employee was hit by gunfire. Her injuries are non-life-threatening. The second victim, 19-year-old Jorge Valenzuela Ramirez, did not survive.

Police say Candia turned himself in. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

They are continuing to investigate the events that led to the shooting.