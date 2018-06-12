28-year-old man killed in Mt. Oliver shooting

The victim of a fatal shooting in Mt. Oliver has been identified.

According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, Kavon Worlds, 28, was the man found shot in the 100 block of Church Avenue around 4:07 a.m. Sunday morning.

Worlds died at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.

County homicide detectives were asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Anyone who saw or heard anything in the area of the shooting is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.