Pittsburgh man ID’d as victim of fatal Wilkinsburg shooting
A Pittsburgh man was identified as the victim of a Saturday afternoon fatal shooting in Wilkinsburg.
Tarue Johnson, 22, was shot multiple times in the head and neck, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.
County police said the shooting happened about 12:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of Swissvale Avenue. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. His death was ruled a homicide
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477). Callers can remain anonymous. Allegheny County Police can be reached through its social media sites.