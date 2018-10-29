Still no decision on who might police East Pittsburgh after Antwon Rose shooting

East Pittsburgh officials remain in talks with local, county and state police forces in an effort to find a department to patrol the borough should it disband its own police department.

“We’re getting closer,” said council president Dennis Simon. “We’d hoped to have it finished by now, but it’s not an easy procedure. We’re still passing notes back and forth with communities and the state and the county, and hopefully we’ll get an answer real soon.”

Borough officials said in August they’d been mulling disbandment for years but surged forward with its efforts after one of its officers, Michael Rosfeld, shot and killed and unarmed teenager Antwon Rose II during a felony traffic stop on June 19. The shooting sparked weeks of protests in the borough and across the county.

Simon declined to comment on Rosfeld.

Officials in neighboring North Braddock are considering similar options. Officials in both boroughs reached out to Allegheny County police officials to discuss county police taking over policing the small communities. Those talks stalled last month when county police estimated it would cost a combined $2 million to take over both boroughs.

Simon said Tuesday, however, that that option remains on the table.

“It’s very interesting, (the county) has been out and in and out and in,” he said. He said some state and county officials are on board with the idea of a regionalized police force for the area.

“We’re talking regionalization and then we jump into something else - we’re trying to do it all at one time, and that’s what’s making it a little more complicated than what we were hoping,” he said. “We still have our own police department. Everybody’s safe. It’s all good.”

The borough is down to four part-time officers and Chief Lori Fruncek -- half the number it had at the time of the shooting. Rosfeld has been on leave since the shooting. Officers Nathaniel Calebro and Brian Jenks resigned last month, and council on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Officer Brian Neff retroactive to Sept. 30.

“We’re looking at a lot of avenues,” Simon said. “It’s looking positive for the future.”