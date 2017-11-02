Woman shot in Knoxville, Pittsburgh police say
Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Knoxville late Wednesday.
Officers were dispatched at 11:20 p.m. to a Rochelle Street home for a reported assault, according to a news release.
They discovered a 52-year-old woman lying on the home’s dining room floor with a serious head wound.
Medics rushed her to UPMC Mercy in critical condition, police said
Investigators found a shell casing on the floor in the same room.
Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.