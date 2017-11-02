Woman shot in Knoxville, Pittsburgh police say

Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Knoxville late Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched at 11:20 p.m. to a Rochelle Street home for a reported assault, according to a news release.

They discovered a 52-year-old woman lying on the home’s dining room floor with a serious head wound.

Medics rushed her to UPMC Mercy in critical condition, police said

Investigators found a shell casing on the floor in the same room.

