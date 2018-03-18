Mt. Pleasant Area students to join national school safety movement

Students and staff at Mt. Pleasant Area Junior-Senior High School will join their peers across the country in raising awareness about school safety by participating in a 17-minute march around the school stadium Monday.

Those who choose to participate will wear orange — the color worn nationwide to promote gun violence awareness — and walk around the stadium for 17 minutes, one minute for each victim of the school shooting at Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School in Parkland, Fla. on Feb. 14.

Principal Ken Williams said that the activity is student-led and supported by the district. Students or staff who do not want to participate may opt out, he said.

The school safety awareness activity at Mt. Pleasant comes a week after high school and college students in Pittsburgh launched Facebook and Twitter accounts in support of the March for our Lives marches, which are scheduled to take place at cities across the country on March. 24. Organizing for the student-led marches was started by students from Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School in the days after the shooting.

Since then, support for the marches has spread to dozens of cities, including Pittsburgh.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.