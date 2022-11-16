2 teens charged in deadly Seattle high school shooting

SEATTLE (AP) — The King County Prosecutor’s Office has filed charges against two teenagers for their alleged roles in the fatal shooting of a student at Ingraham High School in Seattle last week.

A 14-year-old who is lodged at the county’s youth jail is facing charges of first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm, KUOW reported .

Prosecutors said they requested the 14-year-old be tried in adult court because of the murder charge. A judge will determine whether the case will be transferred out of juvenile court.

A 15-year-old boy, who prosecutors say was arrested on a Metro bus Nov. 8 with the alleged shooter shortly after the shooting pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to unlawful firearm possession and rendering criminal assistance. Charging papers say a handgun was found in the 15-year-old’s backpack.

King County Chief Juvenile Judge Averil Rothrock on Tuesday also ordered the boys to remain in juvenile detention and called the case “highly charged” as she barred the media from photographing the teens, The Seattle Times reported .

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the name of the 17-year-old student who was killed.

The 14-year-old is accused of shooting the 17-year-old from behind in a school hallway and continuing to fire after the older boy fell, according to charging papers. The 14-year-old also is accused of firing at another teen, who ran and was not hit, the charges say.

About 10 minutes prior, the 17-year-old was involved in a fight with other students in a school bathroom in a failed attempt to take a gun from one of the 14-year-old’s friends, who had brought the weapon to school, the charges say. The Glock 32 handgun had been reported “lost” to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 28, but how it got into the hands of a North Seattle high school student wasn’t clear.