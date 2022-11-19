1 fatally shot, 1 hurt at mall parking garage near Seattle

TUKWILA, Wash. (AP) — A man was shot and killed and a woman was injured after police believe the two interrupted a vehicle break-in at a shopping center parking garage near Seattle.

The shooting was reported at 6:39 p.m. Friday near the Southcenter Mall, according to a news release from the Tukwila Police Department.

Emergency personnel tried unsuccessfully to save a man found at the scene who had been shot, police said. An injured woman who was taken to a hospital was expected to survive. It wasn’t immediately clear if she had been shot.

No arrests had been announced as of Saturday morning, The Seattle Times reported .

Police haven’t provided the exact location of the shooting and as of Saturday had no additional information to share about the victims, the suspected shooter or the investigation, which the Tukwila Major crimes unit is handling.

Department spokesperson Victor Masters said detectives had been “at the scene most of the night.”