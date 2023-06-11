FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Dani Holmqvist holds onto lead in ShopRite LPGA Classic, chasing 1st title

Daniela Holmqvist, of Sweden, looks at her putt on the seventh green during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Daniela Holmqvist, of Sweden, looks at her putt on the seventh green during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Daniela Holmqvist, of Sweden, reacts after putting on the seventh hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Daniela Holmqvist, of Sweden, reacts after putting on the seventh hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
 
GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) — Dani Holmqvist birdied the par-5 18th for a 4-under 67 and a one-stroke lead over Hyo Joo Kim on Saturday in the ShopRite LPGA Classic.

Holmqvist, the 35-year-old Swede seeking her first LPGA Tour victory, took an 11-under 131 total into the final round Sunday on the Bay Course at Seaview, close to the casinos in Atlantic City. She opened with a career-best 64 on Friday.

“It’s always some nerves and stuff, but it was nerves in a good way, because it’s a position you really want to be in, we work hard to be in,” Holmqvist said. “But it’s just trying to trust my own game and just what I’ve been working on for the last couple weeks, and it’s nice to see that it’s paying off.”

Holmqvist had seven birdies and three bogeys in the second round.

“It’s just some holes are tough and it’s a great course and sometimes you get a good break and sometimes you get bad,” Holmqvist said. “You can’t dwell on it too much. I just tried to stay level and focus on the next shot.”

Kim birdied the last two holes in a 65. The South Korean player had eight birdies and two bogeys. Ranked eighth, she’s a five-time LPGA Tour winner.

Women’s British Open champion Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa was third at 8 under after a 65.

“Just trying to go out there and play golf, not play for a score, do what I’ve been doing the last few weeks,” Buhai said. “I know it sounds repetitive, but it’s helping me play good golf — as long as I stay in the moment.”

Brianna Do (64) was 7 under with Atthaya Thitikul (67), Chiara Noja (67), Matilda Castren (67), Yan Liu (70) and Jenny Shin (70).

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports