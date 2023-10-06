Nobel Peace Prize
Powerball
Dick Butkus
Russia-Ukraine war
‘Nones’ on the rise
U.S. News

Woman arrested after gunshots fired in Connecticut police station. Bulletproof glass stopped them

 
Share

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — A woman is under arrest after she fired several gunshots inside a Connecticut police station, local police said Friday.

The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday when a woman entered the lobby of the Bristol Police Department and fired several shots at the front desk window, the department said in a news release.

The front desk was unoccupied and the gunshots did not penetrate the window’s bullet-resistant glass, police said.

Officers responded and tried to negotiate with the woman, but she fired more shots toward them, again stopped by bulletproof glass, the statement said. One officer shot back at her. She put her gun down and officers used a stun gun to subdue her. She was arrested and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Other news
Kyle Larson, right, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Darlington Raceway, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Darlington, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Hendrick, Larson shows strength at Darlington to start the NASCAR playoffs
FILE - Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan speaks at the University of Maryland, May 11, 2023, in College Park, Md. Regan said he fully supports his agency's decision to block a proposed gold and copper mine in Alaska's salmon-rich Bristol Bay in a telephone interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard, File)
EPA head says he’s ‘proud’ of decision to block Alaska mine and protect salmon-rich Bristol Bay
FILE - This March 23, 2023, booking photo provided by the Cheshire Police Department shows Dennis Hernandez, former UConn football player and older brother of late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez. Dennis is now facing federal threatening and stalking charges. Authorities say he threatened to shoot up the University of Connecticut and kill three people in another state. He was ordered held after his appearance Friday, July 28, 2023, in a Hartford federal court. (Cheshire Police Department via AP, File)
Aaron Hernandez’s brother now facing federal charges over alleged threatening messages

The Connecticut State Police and the Inspector General’s Office are investigating the incident, Bristol police said. The woman’s name was not immediately released, and no charges were announced.

Bristol police asked anyone without essential police business to avoid the area around the department’s headquarters Friday.

The shooting happened almost one year after two Bristol police officers were killed in the line of duty and a third was injured.

Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, Officer Alex Hamzy and Officer Alec Iurato were shot Oct. 12 in what police believe was an ambush set up by a 911 call made by the shooter, Nicholas Brutcher.

DeMonte and Hamzy were killed. Iurato, who survived a gunshot wound to his leg, fired a single shot that killed Brutcher.