New Orleans, Baton Rouge publisher expanding to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — The company publishing daily newspapers in New Orleans and Baton Rouge announced Monday that it is launching a digital news service in northwest Louisiana, bringing some media competition to the region.

Georges Media Group said in a news release that it will hire 10 journalists for the Shreveport-Bossier Advocate.

“Launching this July, the Shreveport-Bossier Advocate will be a dedicated digital newsroom of 10 journalists living and working in the community and focusing on in-depth local news,” the release said.

Georges Media Group publishes The Advocate in Baton Rouge and The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate in New Orleans, as well as Gambit Weekly in New Orleans and The Acadiana Advocate, an edition of The Advocate focusing on the Acadiana region. Its content is available on Nola.com and The Advocate.com.

A Nola.com story says Georges Media Group is acquiring office space in Shreveport.

“We will provide a robust report on local news topics that impact residents’ lives and marketing solutions that will help businesses thrive,” publisher Judi Terzotis said.

The new outlet is already seeking subscriptions, and a philanthropic fund established by the Community Foundation of North Louisiana will seek donations to support the effort.

Dathel and John Georges, of New Orleans, founded Georges Media in 2013 when they acquired The Advocate in Baton Rouge from the Manship family, which had begun publishing a New Orleans edition. The Acadiana Advocate was launched later that same year. Georges Media bought The Times-Picayune and Nola.com in 2019.

Gannett Co. publishes a print product, The Times of Shreveport, six days a week in the area, as well as Shreveporttimes.com.