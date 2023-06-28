A look at some of Simone Biles’ career highlights as she plans a return to competition

3 of 3 |

FILE - United States’ Simone Biles performs on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women’s individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles’ first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)