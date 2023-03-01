France prop Haouas misses rest of 6 Nations after 4-game ban

France's Mohamed Haouas leaves the filed after being shown a red card during the Six Nations rugby union international match between France and Scotland, at Stade De France in Paris, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/ Michel Euler) France's Mohamed Haouas leaves the filed after being shown a red card during the Six Nations rugby union international match between France and Scotland, at Stade De France in Paris, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/ Michel Euler)

France prop Mohamed Haouas will miss the rest of the Six Nations campaign after being banned for four matches Wednesday following his sending off in last weekend’s 32-21 win over Scotland .

The 28-year-old Haouas was red-carded after appearing to target scrumhalf Ben White’s head early in the game at Stade de France.

During an independent hearing Wednesday, Haouas acknowledged an act of foul play — meaning he escaped a potential six-game ban.

But he will miss the match at England on March 11 and the home game against Wales on March 18. He will also sit out two matches with French club team Montpellier.

Indiscipline could cost Haouas a place in coach Fabien Galthié’s World Cup squad later this year, especially since Haouas is the only France player with two red cards.

His other red card was also against Scotland, at Murrayfield in 2020 for punching Scotland flanker Jamie Ritchie. The French were leading at the time and subsequently lost the game.

