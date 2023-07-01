A group of police officers walk during a protest in Nanterre, outside Paris, France, Saturday, July 1, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Six Nations and SANZAAR plan new biennial international rugby competition

FILE - Ireland's Johnny Sexton, bottom center, holds the trophy as he celebrates with teammates at the end of the Six Nations rugby union international match between Ireland and England at the Aviva Stadium, in Dublin, Saturday, March 18, 2023. A new biennial international rugby competition featuring teams from the Six Nations and the southern hemisphere is set to start in 2026. Six Nations Rugby and SANZAAR say they are working on a new competition to take place in the existing July and November international windows. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison, File)

DUBLIN (AP) — A new biennial international rugby competition featuring teams from the Six Nations and the southern hemisphere is set to start in 2026.

Six Nations Rugby and SANZAAR — the organization which includes South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina — said Saturday they are working on a new competition to take place in the existing July and November international windows.

It will feature all the Six Nations teams — England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales — and SANZAAR teams, with two further spaces reserved for invitational unions to join the southern hemisphere group.

Organizers said the competition would provide “a stronger narrative around the July and November windows” that would “excite players and bring new fans to the game.”

Six Nations Rugby and SANZAAR will own and operate the competition, which will take place in alternating years, between British and Irish Lions tours and the Rugby World Cup.

The new competition will not affect the club calendar and organizers insisted players had been heavily involved in the process, amid growing concerns over burnout and calls for greater focus on rest and recovery periods between domestic and international commitments.

Alongside the new competition, World Rugby is set to also create a second-tier competition made up of teams from Europe and the rest of the world, which will eventually allow for promotion and relegation matches.

