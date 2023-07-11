NATO heads of state and government pose during a group photo at a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Front row left to right, Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, U.S. President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
NATO Summit: Live Updates
FILE - An Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehouse location in Dedham, Mass., Oct. 1, 2020. Amazon Prime Day kicks off on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. And, once again, experts are warning consumers of scams. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Amazon Prime Day
Floodwaters rise in Bridgewater, Vt., Monday, July 10, 2023, submerging parked vehicles and threatening homes near the Ottauquechee River. Heavy rain drenched part of the Northeast, washing out roads, forcing evacuations and halting some airline travel. (AP Photo/Hasan Jamali)
Extreme flooding in the Northeast
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Classified documents case
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Larry Nassar stabbed in federal prison
Entertainment

Review: Sky Ferreira makes a joyful return to the stage and offers an alternative kind of pop career

FILE - Sky Ferreira attends the premiere of "Mistress America" during the Sundance NEXT FEST at The Theatre at Ace Hotel, Aug. 7, 2015, in Los Angeles. On July 8 and 9, 2023, at the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, the enigmatic popstar Ferreira emerged on stage like no time had passed. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Sky Ferreira attends the premiere of “Mistress America” during the Sundance NEXT FEST at The Theatre at Ace Hotel, Aug. 7, 2015, in Los Angeles. On July 8 and 9, 2023, at the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, the enigmatic popstar Ferreira emerged on stage like no time had passed. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP, File)

Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP

By MARIA SHERMAN
 
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — For two nights recently at Los Angeles’ Vermont Hollywood, the enigmatic pop star Sky Ferreira emerged on stage like no time had passed — in jet black sunglasses and an oversized black pleather coat, in full “Matrix”-fashion — barreling through the songs from her 2013 cult-classic LP “Night Time, My Time.” Her voice is richer, fuller now that it was then, serving to deepen her unique brand of gothic pop. The room was full of loyalist fans who remembered every word — a miraculous feat for a record now a decade old, but understandable for this audience.

For years, rumors of an oft-delayed sophomore album titled “Masochism” left Ferreira fans with hope and frustration in equal parts: When she promised new music, few songs were released. She’d perform live infrequently, like at the Spanish festival Primavera last year. That she was here, on stage in Los Angeles for two nights, was a rarity.

In 2019, the music website Pitchfork published a cover story titled “Sky Ferreira Returns” in anticipation of her next album, one that has yet to arrive nearly half-a-decade later. That same year, she was featured on the Charli XCX track “Cross You Out” and the Beck song “Die Waiting,” but for years only released one original track of her own — the ominous, string-laden five-and-a-half-minute dirge “Downhill Lullaby,” produced by “Twin Peaks” supervisor Dean Hurley. (Ferreira had a minor role in the 2017 “Twin Peaks” season.) The wait continued.

Other news
This cover image released by Sony Music Latin/Duars Entertainment shows "Playa Saturno" by Rauw Alejandro. (Sony Music Latin/Duars Entertainment via AP)
Review: On ‘Playa Saturno,’ Rauw Alejando’s futuristic reggaeton reaches new heights
Puerto Rican musician Rauw Alejandro has always had his eye on the future — taking familiar genres and contorting them into something novel.
This cover image released by Flatiron Books shows "Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS," a 544-page, glossy oral history of the world's biggest boy band. (Flatiron Books via AP)
Review: ‘Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS’ gives singular access to the world’s biggest band
“Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS” is a 544-page, glossy oral history of the world’s biggest boy band by Myeongseok Kang and BTS for Flatiron Books.
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour in Glendale, Ariz., on March 17, 2023. Swift released "Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)." Swift re-recorded her sophomore country album, “Speak Now,” and has 22 songs, including six that were written during the album’s original era, but not recorded until recently. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ is here. Here’s how to reconsider Taylor Swift’s transformative album
Taylor Swift’s re-recording of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” is the third album in Swift’s plans to re-record her first six, after her catalog was purchased by music manager Scooter Braun.
FILE - Harvey Mason jr., CEO of The Recording Academy, appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. In June, the Recording Academy announced a series of changes to the forthcoming Grammy Awards to better reflect an evolving music industry, including new AI protocols. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Grammys CEO on new AI guidelines: Music that contains AI-created elements is eligible. ‘Period.’
In June, the Recording Academy announced a series of changes to the forthcoming Grammy Awards to better reflect an evolving music industry, including new AI protocols.

Then, last year, she released another new track: “Don’t Forget,” angsty synth-pop that feels like a long lost “Night Time, My Time” cut: “Keep it in mind,” she sings, “Nobody here’s a friend of mine.”

At the Vermont Hollywood, both nights began with “Boys”, Ferreira’s sole album’s opener and an electric Tumblr-era pop song that kicks off without an extended introduction — the crowd had been waiting to see her sing long enough. The song was given necessary edge by her too-cool-for-school performance style; it’s her subtle sways that recall Blondie’s Debbie Harry, more so than her shock of bleached blond hair. Ferreira performed the majority of her album, interrupted only for a few classic cuts like the electro punky-pop “Lost in My Bedroom” from her “Ghost” EP.

At the end, there would be no encore.

There were few songs in her short discography that she opted not to perform, and she ended with “Everything Is Embarrassing,” her biggest hit to date, the song she has said on more than a few occasions was released without her label’s consent. It felt like a reclamation, and a celebration, of her pop star past and autonomous future.

If it takes another 10 years for a new album, so be it: the Ferreira fans will continue to wait patiently, and until their popstar is ready.