Baltimore block party shooting
USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago
Fourth of July history
NASCAR in Chicago
'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' review
Courtney Williams scores 28 -- including winning jumper -- with 8 assists as Sky beat Fever 89-87

 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Courtney Williams hit the go-ahead jumper with 18.1 seconds to play and finished with a season-high 28 points with eight assists to help the Chicago Sky beat the Indiana Fever 89-87 Sunday.

Elizabeth Williams added 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Chicago (8-9). Marina Mabrey also had 17 points and six assists, and Kahleah Copper scored 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting.

Emre Vatansever, named Chicago’s interim coach and general manager Saturday, won his first game at the helm for the Sky. Vatansever took over for James Wade, who joined the coaching staff of the NBA’s Toronto Raptors.

Courtney Williams hit a 3-pointer to give Chicago an five-point lead with about 2 1/2 minutes to play. Aliyah Boston stole a pass and then assisted on a basket inside by NaLyssa Smith and, after Copper missed a 3-point shot on the other end, Smith made a 3-pointer to make it 87-all with 1:07 remaining. Neither team scored again until Williams hit the winning fade-away.

Indiana’s Maya Caldwell missed a clean look at a potential tying 3-pointer from the right corner with about two seconds left and, after the ball went out of bounds off the Sky, Kelsey Mitchell missed another at the buzzer.

Smith led Indiana (5-11) with 27 points, on 11-of-16 shooting, and eight rebounds. Mitchell added a season-high 26 points.

