Copper ties her career-high with 29 points, Sky beats Storm 90-75 to snap skid, extend Seattle’s

 
SEATTLE (AP) — Kahleah Copper matched her career-high with 29 points, making all 11 of her free throw attempts, to help the Chicago Sky beat Seattle 90-75 on Saturday night, extending the Storm’s losing streak to a franchise record nine games.

Marina Mabrey added 22 points, including hitting four 3-pointers. Alanna Smith had nine points, a career-high 17 rebounds, a career-best tying four steals and three blocks for Chicago (9-13). The Sky snapped a four-game losing streak.

Copper hit a 3-pointer to cap Chicago’s 7-2 opening, Ruthy Hebard scored inside to make it 24-10 late in the first quarter and the Sky led by double figures the rest of the way.

Other news
Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas, of Team Wilson, right, drives against New York Liberty's Courtney Vandersloot, of Team Stewart, during the first half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Connecticut Sun stars DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas announce their engagement
Connecticut Sun All-Stars DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas are engaged to be married. Thomas posted a photo on Friday showing her getting down on one knee and presenting a ring to Bonner, with the caption “FOREVER.”
Catherine Engelbert, commissioner of the WNBA, speaks at a news conference before basketball's WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
WNBA expansion a topic of discussion for league, players as second half of season tips off
As the WNBA tips off the second half of its season, add expansion to the list of topics on the minds of players and the league.
Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) looks to shoot over New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The Liberty defeated the Fever 95-87 in overtime. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
WNBA first-time All Star Aliyah Boston front-runner for rookie of the year honors
Aliyah Boston just wanted to fit in as a WNBA rookie. Instead, her historic season has brought renewed hope and some desperately needed change to the Indiana Fever.
FILE - Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson holds up the championship trophy as she celebrates with teammates after their win in the WNBA basketball finals against the Connecticut Sun, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. The Las Vegas Aces are having a historic season so far, but anything short of repeating as WNBA champions would be seen as a failure. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
Aces look to maintain historic pace in 2nd half, repeat as WNBA champions
The Las Vegas Aces are on a historic pace heading into the second half of the season. With 19 wins in their first 21 games, the Aces sit atop the WNBA standings and have the top offense and defense in the league.

Ezi Magbegor led Seattle (4-18) with 14 points. Jewell Loyd, the league’s leading scorer (24.9 per game) and the MVP of the WNBA All-Star Game earlier this month, scored 12 points, tying her season low.

Loyd, who also scored 12 points in a loss 79-63 loss to Las Vegas on Thursday, has made just 5 of 24 from the field over the past two games.

Seattle has lost 11 of its last 13 games. The Storm’s previous record of eight consecutive losses was set in 2000 against teams like the defunct Sacramento Monarchs, Utah Starzz, Detroit Shock and Portland Fire.

