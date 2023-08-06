Simone Biles reacts after performing in the floor exercise at the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Hoffman Estates, Ill. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Sports

Marina Mabrey scores 32 as Sky beats Wings 104-94 to sweep regular season series against Dallas

 
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marina Mabrey scored 32 points, including making 13 of 14 free throws, and Kahleah Copper added 23 points to help the Chicago Sky beat the Dallas Wings 104-96 on Sunday.

Chicago (12-15), which swept its three-game regular season series with the Wings, has scored 104 points in each of its last three games and has topped the 100-point plateau four times this season.

Chicago’s Ruthy Hebard and Arike Ogunbowale of the Wings were both ejected. Hebard left the bench during a dust-up between teammate Dana Evans and Dallas’ Odyssey Sims (who were each charged with a technical foul) midway through the third quarter. Ogunbowale, who finished with 14 points, was charged with a technical foul and ejected for unnecessary contact with an official with 52 seconds to play. That could lead to a suspension.

The teams combined for 54 personal fouls and shot 35 free throws apiece.

Evans, who made 9 of 9 from the foul line, scored 14 points for the Sky and Morgan Bertsch added 11. Chicago made 31 of 64 (48.4%) from the field, 12 of 26 (46.2%) from 3-point range and hit a season-high 30 free throws on 35 attempts (85.7%).

Satou Sabally led Dallas (15-13) with 25 points and eight assists. Natasha Howard added 24 points and Kalani Brown scored 13.

Sabally made a short jumper to give Dallas a one-point lead with 4:45 left in the first half. Copper answered with a jumper, Mabrey hit a pull-up jumper and a 3-pointer and Courtney Williams made a stepback to cap a 9-0 run that made it 42-34 and the Wings never again led. Dallas tied the score twice in the third quarter on jumpers by Howard and Ogunbowale but Evans hit a 3-pointer to make it 59-56 with 4:32 left in the period and Chicago led the rest of the way.

The WNBA’s fourth-leading scorer this season (21.4 per game), Ogunbowale has made just 30 of 89 (34%) from the field while averaging 16.8 points over the past five games.

