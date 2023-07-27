FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
U.S. News

2 men hurt when small plane crashes in field near northern Illinois airport

 
CORTLAND, Ill. (AP) — Two Indiana men were hurt when a small plane crashed Thursday in northern Illinois, authorities said.

A single-engine Cessna 177 carrying the two went down around 12:30 p.m. in a field near DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport, about 55 miles (88 kilometers) west of Chicago, the Federal Aviation administration said.

Both men aboard the aircraft were taken to Northwestern Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known, according to the sheriff’s statement.

The plane was being flown by Benet Meyer, 34, of Evansville, the sheriff’s department said, and his passenger was Bennett S. Hatfield, 33, of Whitestown.

The plane had left Evansville Regional Airport about 10:10 a.m. and had been scheduled to land at DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport just after 12:30 p.m., according to FlightAware, an online flight-tracking service.

The small plane was seen in a field lying at an angle with its nose in the ground, WBBM-TV reported.