‘Vog’ warning for Hawaii reminiscent of 1948 ‘Donora fog’ disaster

Longtime residents of Donora, Washington County, will be able to sympathize with the plight of Hawaiian residents whose health and welfare is being threatened by not just the lava flow from the Kilauea volcano, but also the sickening gases the eruption is releasing.

Accuweather officials predict that “vog,” the smog or haze that forms when moisture present during a volcanic eruption traps smoke, dust and gases that can sicken and in some cases cause death.

Those gases include hydrogen fluoride and sulfur dioxide. In late October 1948, those two gases lingered over Donora for five days after being released by the U.S. Steel’s Donora Zinc Works.

A weather event called a temperature inversion — in which warmer air higher in the atmosphere traps pollution in the layer of colder air near the ground — resulted in the death of 20 residents, with thousands more sickened. Within a month of the incident, roughly 70 residents had died.

New fissures from the Kilauea volcano developed and began to spray lava and spew poisonous gases into residential areas during early May.

Thus far, a breeze from the northeast, known as the northeasterly trade winds, have contained the vog to the southern and western side of Hawaii’s Big Island, according to Accuweather officials.

The service’s meteorologists expect the northeasterly trade winds to ease late this week.

“When the northeast trade winds diminish, the air may turn more humid and some air stagnation problems can occur on the islands,” according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Maggie Samuhel.

Low levels of sulfur dioxide can add to the risks to people with respiratory problems and may cause health problems in other individuals.

Sulfur dioxide irritates the skin as well as the eyes, nose, throat and lungs. The symptoms can include pain when taking a deep breath, coughing, throat irritation and breathing difficulties.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.