Live updates: Maui fires
‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ is coming
Virgin Galactic space tourists
Alabama riverfront brawl
Consumer inflation eases
Oddities

Snake in a toilet: Slithering visitor to Arizona home camps out where homeowner least expects it

This photo provided by Phoenix-based Rattlesnake Solutions shows one of their employees holding a coachwhip snake found inside a toilet in a home in Tucson, Ariz., on July 16, 2023. (Nikolaus Kemme/Rattlesnake Solutions via AP)
1 of 2 | 

This photo provided by Phoenix-based Rattlesnake Solutions shows one of their employees holding a coachwhip snake found inside a toilet in a home in Tucson, Ariz., on July 16, 2023. (Nikolaus Kemme/Rattlesnake Solutions via AP)
This photo provided by Phoenix-based Rattlesnake Solutions shows one of their employees holding a coachwhip snake found inside a toilet in a home in Tucson, Ariz., on July 16, 2023. (Nikolaus Kemme/Rattlesnake Solutions via AP)
2 of 2 | 

This photo provided by Phoenix-based Rattlesnake Solutions shows one of their employees holding a coachwhip snake found inside a toilet in a home in Tucson, Ariz., on July 16, 2023. (Nikolaus Kemme/Rattlesnake Solutions via AP)
 
Share

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Like a scene out of a horror movie, Michelle Lespron returned to her Tucson, Arizona, home to find a snake had set up camp in her toilet.

“I’d been gone for four days and was looking forward to using my own restroom in peace. I lifted up the lid and he or she was curled up,” Lespron told The Associated Press. “Thank God the lid was closed.”

The hiss-sterical encounter happened July 15. But Lespron has been getting messages from family, friends and even people she went to high school with since Rattlesnake Solutions, a Phoenix-based company that removed the snake, recently posted an employee’s video.

The 20-second video shows the snake being pulled out of the toilet bowl and then hissing straight at the camera.

Other news
FILE - Fans watch as players warm up prior to the Arizona Coyotes' home-opening NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets at the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz., Oct. 28, 2022. The Coyotes say owner Alex Meruelo has executed a letter of intent to buy a piece of land for a potential arena in Mesa, Arizona. The move comes months after voters in Tempe rejected a referendum to construct an arena there for the NHL club. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Coyotes say they’ve executed a letter of intent to buy land for a potential arena in Mesa, Arizona
FILE - Stephen J. Girsky, vice chairman of General Motors, attends the New York International Auto Show in New York, April 20, 2011. In a statement released Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, electric and hydrogen-powered heavy truck maker Nikola Corp. has named board Chairman Girsky as its new CEO. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Electric truck maker Nikola names former General Motors executive Stephen Girsky as CEO
Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi (3) celebrates after making her 10,000th career point, during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta Dream, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Phoenix. Taurasi, the WNBA's all-time leading scorer, is the only player in league history to reach the 10,000-point milestone. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Diana Taurasi becomes first WNBA player to reach 10,000 points, scoring season-high 42 for Mercury

“Everybody has the same reaction: Oh my god that’s my worst nightmare,” she said.

Other people thought it was a prank video and the snake was a prop. “Even my law partner was like ‘Ha ha. Nice gag,’” Lespron, a personal injury attorney, said.

Lespron says her father tried to wrangle the snake that same night but it slithered away. So, she called Rattlesnake Solutions the next morning.

It took the handler — who Lespron calls “my hero” — three tries to get the black and pink coachwhip snake firmly in his grasp. He was able to wrestle the snake with one hand while capturing it all on his cellphone with the other.

The handler later released the snake, which measured between 3 feet (1 meter) and 4 feet (1.2 meters) long, in a natural habitat elsewhere.

Bryan Hughes, the owner of Rattlesnake Solutions, said it wasn’t the first time his staff have seen a coachwhip snake in a home though it’s rare to find reptiles in residences.

Fortunately for Lespron, the species is non-venomous. Still, she was taking no chances.

After her reptile run-in, Lespron used her guest bathroom for three weeks before feeling comfortable enough to go back to her own. And she no longer enters the bathroom in the dark, and always lifts the lid ever so slowly.