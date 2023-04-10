Ski Report

Click to copy

Boyne Mountain — Wed Reopen 04/15 machine groomed 36 - 36 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 16: Last day.

Mount Bohemia — Wed Reopen 04/15 packed powder 50 - 50 base Sat/Sun: 9:30a-5p; Open Sat/Sun.

Ski Brule — Wed Reopen 04/15 packed powder 72 - 72 base Sat: 9a-4p Open Sat:Apr 15: Last day.

Snowriver Mountain Resort — Closed for Snow Sports

Treetops — Closed for Snow Sports

Minnesota

Andes Tower Hills — Wed Reopen 04/15 machine groomed 40 - 40 base Sat: 10a-5p; Open Sat Apr 15: Last day.

Detroit Mountain — Reopen 04/15 20 - 20 base Sat: 10a-4p; Open Sat; Apr 15: Last day.

Lutsen Mountains — Wed Reopen 04/14 machine groomed 30 - 50 base 57 of 62 trails, 92% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Spirit Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Wisconsin

Granite Peak — Closed for Snow Sports

ROCKIES Colorado

Arapahoe Basin — Wed 5:10a packed powder machine groomed 65 - 65 base 145 of 147 trails 100% open, 1428 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Aspen Highlands — Wed 5:42a packed powder 76 - 96 base 117 of 122 trails 96% open, 1053 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Aspen Mountain — Wed 5:42a spring snow 60 - 64 base 76 of 76 trails 100% open, 675 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Beaver Creek — Wed 5:26a machine groomed 70 - 70 base 165 of 169 trails 100% open, 25 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Breckenridge — Wed 5:08a variable machine groomed 61 - 61 base 187 of 187 trails 100% open, 2908 acres, 33 of 35 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Buttermilk — Closed for Snow Sports

Cooper — Wed 6:02a spring snow machine groomed 48 - 58 base 64 of 64 trails, 100% open 480 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Copper Mountain — Wed 6:21a machine groomed 64 - 64 base 155 of 155 trails 100% open, 22 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Echo Mountain — Wed 6:05a machine groomed 24 - 24 base 7 of 7 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Tue: 10a-5p; Wed-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p; Apr 16: Last day.

Eldora — Wed 5:55a spring snow machine groomed 30 - 350 base 64 of 65 trails, 98% open 640 acres, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Keystone — Wed 6:01a variable machine groomed 53 - 53 base 113 of 130 trails 87% open, 2892 acres, 14 of 20 lifts, Mon-Thu: 8:30a-4p Fri: 8:30a-8p Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-8p.

Loveland — Wed 4:46a packed powder machine groomed 61 - 63 base 87 of 94 trails, 93% open 1699 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Monarch — Wed 5:17a packed powder machine groomed 69 - 69 base 66 of 67 trails, 99% open 788 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Powderhorn — Closed for Snow Sports

Purgatory — Wed 5:23a packed powder machine groomed 83 - 87 base 105 of 105 trails 100% open, 1650 acres, 7 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Silverton Mountain — Wed 2:04a powder 100 - 150 base 69 of 69 trails, 100% open, 26819 acres, 1 of 1 lift Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Apr 16: Last day.

Snowmass — Wed 5:42a spring snow 66 - 92 base 98 of 98 trails 100% open, 3342 acres, 17 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Steamboat — Wed 5:03a spring snow 79 - 118 base 162 of 171 trails 95% open, 2827 acres, 15 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Vail — Wed 5:25a machine groomed 64 - 64 base 275 of 275 trails, 100% open 5315 acres, 33 of 33 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Winter Park — Wed 5:13a spring snow machine groomed 80 - 83 base 141 of 168 trails 84% open, 2404 acres, 16 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Wolf Creek — Closed for Snow Sports

Montana

Big Sky — Wed 7:57a spring snow machine groomed 54 - 90 base 286 of 317 trails 90% open, 5416 acres, 35 of 36 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 23: Last day.

Blacktail Mountain — Wed Reopen 04/14 machine groomed 48 - 48 base Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 16: Last day.

Bridger Bowl — Closed for Snow Sports

Discovery — Closed for Snow Sports

Great Divide — Wed Reopen 04/15 machine groomed 20 - 40 base Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 23: Last day.

Montana Snowbowl — Wed Reopen 04/14 machine groomed 54 - 92 base Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 16: Last day.

Red Lodge — Wed Reopen 04/14 spring snow machine groomed 60 - 74 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 16: Last day.

Whitefish — Closed for Snow Sports

New Mexico

Sipapu — Wed Reopen 04/15 spring snow machine groomed 20 - 46 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat-Sun Apr 16: Last day.

Ski Santa Fe — Wed 5:32a powder machine groomed 84 - 84 base 86 of 89 trails 97% open, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 16: Last day.

Taos — Closed for Snow Sports

Utah

Alta — Wed 6:07a packed powder machine groomed 212 - 212 base 109 of 118 trails, 92% open 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4:30p; Apr 23: Last day.

Beaver Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Brian Head — Wed 6:08a packed powder machine groomed 117 - 117 base 71 of 71 trails 100% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p Apr 16: Last day.

Brighton — Wed 6:09a packed powder machine groomed 180 - 180 base 65 of 66 trails 98% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; May 29: Last day.

Cherry Peak — Wed 6:09a machine groomed 88 - 88 base 38 of 38 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p/5p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p/5p-9p Apr 15: Last day.

Deer Valley — Wed 6:11a machine groomed 145 - 145 base 103 of 103 trails 100% open, 21 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 23: Last day.

Nordic Valley — Closed for Snow Sports

Park City — Wed 5:51a spring snow machine groomed 103 - 142 base 281 of 346 trails 81% open, 5397 acres, 28 of 42 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Powder Mountain — Wed 6:25a machine groomed 154 - 154 base 49 of 154 trails 32% open, 4 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p; Apr 16: Last day.

Snowbasin — Wed 8:53a variable machine groomed 210 - 220 base 110 of 118 trails 93% open, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 9a-4p.

Snowbird — Wed 6:12a packed powder machine groomed 175 - 175 base 62 of 169 trails 37% open, 7 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Solitude — Wed 6:13a packed powder machine groomed 162 - 162 base 56 of 82 trails 68% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Wyoming

Grand Targhee — Wed 7:18a machine groomed 118 - 146 base 95 of 112 trails 85% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 16: Last day.

Hogadon — Closed for Snow Sports

Jackson Hole — Closed for Snow Sports

Snowy Range — Closed for Snow Sports