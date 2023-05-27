German Soccer Champions
2023 — Bayern Munich
2022 — Bayern Munich
2021 — Bayern Munich
2020 — Bayern Munich
2019 — Bayern Munich
2018 — Bayern Munich
2017 — Bayern Munich
2016 — Bayern Munich
2015 — Bayern Munich
2014 — Bayern Munich
2013 — Bayern Munich
2012 — Borussia Dortmund
2011 — Borussia Dortmund
2010 — Bayern Munich
2009 — Wolfsburg
2008 — Bayern Munich
2007 — Stuttgart
2006 — Bayern Munich
2005 — Bayern Munich
2004 — Werder Bremen
2003 — Bayern Munich
2002 — Borussia Dortmund
2001 — Bayern Munich
2000 — Bayern Munich
1999 — Bayern Munich
1998 — Kaiserslautern
1997 — Bayern Munich
1996 — Borussia Dortmund
1995 — Borussia Dortmund
1994 — Bayern Munich
1993 — Werder Bremen
1992 — Stuttgart
1991 — Kaiserslautern
1990 — Bayern Munich
1989 — Bayern Munich
1988 — Werder Bremen
1987 — Bayern Munich
1986 — Bayern Munich
1985 — Bayern Munich
1984 — Stuttgart
1983 — Hamburg
1982 — Hamburg
1981 — Bayern Munich
1980 — Bayern Munich
1979 — Hamburg
1978 — Cologne
1977 — Borussia Moenchengladbach
1976 — Borussia Moenchengladbach
1975 — Borussia Moenchengladbach
1974 — Bayern Munich
1973 — Bayern Munich
1972 — Bayern Munich
1971 — Borussia Moenchengladbach
1970 — Borussia Moenchengladbach
1969 — Bayern Munich
1968 — Nuremberg
1967 — Eintracht Brunswick
1966 — 1860 Munich
1965 — Werder Bremen
1964 — Cologne
1963 — Borussia Dortmund
1962 — Cologne
1961 — Nuremberg
1960 — Hamburg
1959 — Eintracht Frankfurt
1958 — Schalke
1957 — Borussia Dortmund
1956 — Borussia Dortmund
1955 — Rot-Weiss Essen
1954 — Hannover
1953 — Kaiserslautern
1952 — Stuttgart
1951 — Kaiserslautern
1950 — Stuttgart
1949 — Mannheim
1948 — Nuremberg
1944 — Dresdner
1943 — Dresdner
1942 — Schalke
1941 — Rapid Vienna
1940 — Schalke
1939 — Schalke
1938 — Hannover
1937 — Schalke
1936 — Nuremberg
1935 — Schalke
1934 — Schalke
1933 — Fortuna Duesseldorf
1932 — Bayern Munich
1931 — Hertha Berlin
1930 — Hertha Berlin
1929 — Fuerth
1928 — Hamburg
1927 — Nuremberg
1926 — Fuerth
1925 — Nuremberg
1924 — Nuremberg
1923 — Hamburg
1922 — Hamburg, Nuremberg (tie)
1921 — Nuremberg
1920 — Nuremberg
1914 — Fuerth
1913 — Leipzig
1912 — Holstein Kiel
1911 — Viktoria Berlin
1910 — Freiberg
1909 — Phoenix Karlsruhe
1908 — Viktoria Berlin
1907 — Freiberg
1906 — Leipzig
1905 — Union Berlin
1904 — suspended
1903 — Leipzig
NOTE: There was no competition during 1915-19 and 1945-47 because of war; from 1948-90 West German champions are listed.