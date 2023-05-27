German Soccer Champions

AP NEWS
2023 — Bayern Munich

2022 — Bayern Munich

2021 — Bayern Munich

2020 — Bayern Munich

2019 — Bayern Munich

2018 — Bayern Munich

2017 — Bayern Munich

2016 — Bayern Munich

2015 — Bayern Munich

2014 — Bayern Munich

2013 — Bayern Munich

2012 — Borussia Dortmund

2011 — Borussia Dortmund

2010 — Bayern Munich

2009 — Wolfsburg

2008 — Bayern Munich

2007 — Stuttgart

2006 — Bayern Munich

2005 — Bayern Munich

2004 — Werder Bremen

2003 — Bayern Munich

2002 — Borussia Dortmund

2001 — Bayern Munich

2000 — Bayern Munich

1999 — Bayern Munich

1998 — Kaiserslautern

1997 — Bayern Munich

1996 — Borussia Dortmund

1995 — Borussia Dortmund

1994 — Bayern Munich

1993 — Werder Bremen

1992 — Stuttgart

1991 — Kaiserslautern

1990 — Bayern Munich

1989 — Bayern Munich

1988 — Werder Bremen

1987 — Bayern Munich

1986 — Bayern Munich

1985 — Bayern Munich

1984 — Stuttgart

1983 — Hamburg

1982 — Hamburg

1981 — Bayern Munich

1980 — Bayern Munich

1979 — Hamburg

1978 — Cologne

1977 — Borussia Moenchengladbach

1976 — Borussia Moenchengladbach

1975 — Borussia Moenchengladbach

1974 — Bayern Munich

1973 — Bayern Munich

1972 — Bayern Munich

1971 — Borussia Moenchengladbach

1970 — Borussia Moenchengladbach

1969 — Bayern Munich

1968 — Nuremberg

    • 1967 — Eintracht Brunswick

    1966 — 1860 Munich

    1965 — Werder Bremen

    1964 — Cologne

    1963 — Borussia Dortmund

    1962 — Cologne

    1961 — Nuremberg

    1960 — Hamburg

    1959 — Eintracht Frankfurt

    1958 — Schalke

    1957 — Borussia Dortmund

    1956 — Borussia Dortmund

    1955 — Rot-Weiss Essen

    1954 — Hannover

    1953 — Kaiserslautern

    1952 — Stuttgart

    1951 — Kaiserslautern

    1950 — Stuttgart

    1949 — Mannheim

    1948 — Nuremberg

    1944 — Dresdner

    1943 — Dresdner

    1942 — Schalke

    1941 — Rapid Vienna

    1940 — Schalke

    1939 — Schalke

    1938 — Hannover

    1937 — Schalke

    1936 — Nuremberg

    1935 — Schalke

    1934 — Schalke

    1933 — Fortuna Duesseldorf

    1932 — Bayern Munich

    1931 — Hertha Berlin

    1930 — Hertha Berlin

    1929 — Fuerth

    1928 — Hamburg

    1927 — Nuremberg

    1926 — Fuerth

    1925 — Nuremberg

    1924 — Nuremberg

    1923 — Hamburg

    1922 — Hamburg, Nuremberg (tie)

    1921 — Nuremberg

    1920 — Nuremberg

    1914 — Fuerth

    1913 — Leipzig

    1912 — Holstein Kiel

    1911 — Viktoria Berlin

    1910 — Freiberg

    1909 — Phoenix Karlsruhe

    1908 — Viktoria Berlin

    1907 — Freiberg

    1906 — Leipzig

    1905 — Union Berlin

    1904 — suspended

    1903 — Leipzig

    NOTE: There was no competition during 1915-19 and 1945-47 because of war; from 1948-90 West German champions are listed.

