German Soccer Champions

2023 — Bayern Munich

2022 — Bayern Munich

2021 — Bayern Munich

2020 — Bayern Munich

2019 — Bayern Munich

2018 — Bayern Munich

2017 — Bayern Munich

2016 — Bayern Munich

2015 — Bayern Munich

2014 — Bayern Munich

2013 — Bayern Munich

2012 — Borussia Dortmund

2011 — Borussia Dortmund

2010 — Bayern Munich

2009 — Wolfsburg

2008 — Bayern Munich

2007 — Stuttgart

2006 — Bayern Munich

2005 — Bayern Munich

2004 — Werder Bremen

2003 — Bayern Munich

2002 — Borussia Dortmund

2001 — Bayern Munich

2000 — Bayern Munich

1999 — Bayern Munich

1998 — Kaiserslautern

1997 — Bayern Munich

1996 — Borussia Dortmund

1995 — Borussia Dortmund

1994 — Bayern Munich

1993 — Werder Bremen

1992 — Stuttgart

1991 — Kaiserslautern

1990 — Bayern Munich

1989 — Bayern Munich

1988 — Werder Bremen

1987 — Bayern Munich

1986 — Bayern Munich

1985 — Bayern Munich

1984 — Stuttgart

1983 — Hamburg

1982 — Hamburg

1981 — Bayern Munich

1980 — Bayern Munich

1979 — Hamburg

1978 — Cologne

1977 — Borussia Moenchengladbach

1976 — Borussia Moenchengladbach

1975 — Borussia Moenchengladbach

1974 — Bayern Munich

1973 — Bayern Munich

1972 — Bayern Munich

1971 — Borussia Moenchengladbach

1970 — Borussia Moenchengladbach

1969 — Bayern Munich

1968 — Nuremberg

1967 — Eintracht Brunswick

1966 — 1860 Munich

1965 — Werder Bremen

1964 — Cologne

1963 — Borussia Dortmund

1962 — Cologne

1961 — Nuremberg

1960 — Hamburg

1959 — Eintracht Frankfurt

1958 — Schalke

1957 — Borussia Dortmund

1956 — Borussia Dortmund

1955 — Rot-Weiss Essen

1954 — Hannover

1953 — Kaiserslautern

1952 — Stuttgart

1951 — Kaiserslautern

1950 — Stuttgart

1949 — Mannheim

1948 — Nuremberg

1944 — Dresdner

1943 — Dresdner

1942 — Schalke

1941 — Rapid Vienna

1940 — Schalke

1939 — Schalke

1938 — Hannover

1937 — Schalke

1936 — Nuremberg

1935 — Schalke

1934 — Schalke

1933 — Fortuna Duesseldorf

1932 — Bayern Munich

1931 — Hertha Berlin

1930 — Hertha Berlin

1929 — Fuerth

1928 — Hamburg

1927 — Nuremberg

1926 — Fuerth

1925 — Nuremberg

1924 — Nuremberg

1923 — Hamburg

1922 — Hamburg, Nuremberg (tie)

1921 — Nuremberg

1920 — Nuremberg

1914 — Fuerth

1913 — Leipzig

1912 — Holstein Kiel

1911 — Viktoria Berlin

1910 — Freiberg

1909 — Phoenix Karlsruhe

1908 — Viktoria Berlin

1907 — Freiberg

1906 — Leipzig

1905 — Union Berlin

1904 — suspended

1903 — Leipzig

NOTE: There was no competition during 1915-19 and 1945-47 because of war; from 1948-90 West German champions are listed.