CONCACAF Gold Cup Glance

All Times EDT FIRST ROUND Top two nations in each group advance GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Jamaica 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 United States 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Trinidad 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Kitts and Nevis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Saturday, June 24 At Chicago

United States 1, Jamaica 1

Sunday, June 25 At Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Trinidad and Tobago vs. St. Kitts and Nevis, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 28 At St. Louis

Jamaica vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 7:30 p.m.

St. Kitts and Nevis vs. United States, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 2 At Charlotte, N.C.

United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 7 p.m.

At Santa Clara, Calif.

Jamaica vs. St. Kitts and Nevis, 7 p.m.

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Haiti 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Honduras 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Qatar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sunday, June 25 At Houston (NRG)

Haiti vs. Qatar, 6 p.m.

Mexico vs. Honduras, 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 29 At Glendale, Ariz.

Qatar vs. Honduras, 7:45 p.m.

Haiti vs. Mexico, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 2

At Charlotte, N.C.

Honduras vs. Haiti, 9 p.m.

At Santa Clara, Calif.

Mexico vs. Qatar, 9 p.m.

GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 El Salvador 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Martinique 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Panama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Monday, June 26 At Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

El Salvador vs. Martinique, 6:30 p.m.

Costa Rica vs. Panama, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, June 30 At Harrison, N.J.

Martinique vs. Panama, 6:30 p.m.

El Salvador vs. Costa Rica, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4 At Harrison, N.J.

Costa Rica vs. Martinique, 8:30 p.m.

At Houston (Shell Energy)

Panama vs. El Salvador, 8:30 p.m.

GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cuba 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Guadeloupe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Guatemala 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tuesday, June 27 At Toronto

Canada vs. Guadeloupe, 7 p.m.

At Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Guatemala vs. Cuba, 8:45 p.m.

Saturday, July 1 At Houston (Shell Energy)

Cuba vs. Guadeloupe, 7:30 p.m.

Guatemala vs. Canada, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4 At Harrison, N.J.

Guadeloupe vs. Guatemala, 6:30 p.m.

At Houston

Canada vs. Cuba, 6:30 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS Saturday, July 8 At Arlington, Texas

Group C winner vs. Group B second place, 7 p.m.

Group B winner vs. Group C second place, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 9 At Cincinnati

Group D winner vs. Group A second place, 5 p.m.

Group A winner vs. Group D second place, 7:30 p.m.

SEMIFINALS Wednesday, July 12 At Las Vegas or San Diego

Group C winner-Group B second place winner vs. Group A winner-Group D second place winner, 7:30 p.m. or 10 p.m.

At Las Vegas or San Diego

Group D winner-Group A second place winner vs. Group B winner-Group C second place winner, 7:30 p.m. or 10 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP Sunday, July 16 At Inglewood, Calif.

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.