May 16, 2023 GMT
Champions League Glance
|All Times EDT
|SEMIFINALS
|First leg
|Tuesday, May 9
Real Madrid (Spain) 1, Manchester City (England) 1
|Wednesday, May 10
AC Milan (Italy) 0, Inter Milan (Italy) 2
|Second leg
|Tuesday, May 16
Inter Milan (Italy) 1, AC Milan (Italy) 0, Inter Milan advanced 3-0 on aggregate
|Wednesday, May 17
Manchester City (England) vs. Real Madrid (Spain), 3 p.m.
___
|CHAMPIONSHIP
|Saturday, June 10
|At Istanbul
Inter Milan (Italy) vs. Real Madrid-Manchester City winner, 3 p.m.