Champions League Glance

By The Associated PressMay 16, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT

(Home teams listed first)

SEMIFINALS
First leg
Tuesday, May 9

Real Madrid (Spain) 1, Manchester City (England) 1

Wednesday, May 10

AC Milan (Italy) 0, Inter Milan (Italy) 2

Second leg
Tuesday, May 16

Inter Milan (Italy) 1, AC Milan (Italy) 0, Inter Milan advanced 3-0 on aggregate

Wednesday, May 17

Manchester City (England) vs. Real Madrid (Spain), 3 p.m.

___

CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday, June 10
At Istanbul

Inter Milan (Italy) vs. Real Madrid-Manchester City winner, 3 p.m.

