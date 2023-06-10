European Cups Titles
14 — Real Madrid (Spain)
7 — AC Milan (Italy)
6 — Liverpool (England), Bayern Munich (Germany)
5 — Barcelona (Spain)
4 — Ajax (Netherlands)
3 — Inter Milan (Italy), Manchester United (England)
2 — Benfica (Portugal), Chelsea (England),Juventus (Italy), Nottingham Forest (England), Porto (Portugal)
1 — Aston Villa (England), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Feyenoord (Netherlands), Glasgow Celtic (Scotland), Hamburg (West Germany), Manchester City (England), Marseille (France), PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), Red Star Belgrade (Yugoslavia), Steaua Bucharest (Romania)