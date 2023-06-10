European Cups Titles

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves

European Cups Titles

14 — Real Madrid (Spain)

7 — AC Milan (Italy)

6 — Liverpool (England), Bayern Munich (Germany)

Security grab a Just Stop Oil protester during day one of the second Ashes Test cricket match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London, England, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
Just Stop Oil protesters briefly disrupt Ashes cricket test between England and Australia
Two protesters from the Just Stop Oil group have run onto the field at Lords and briefly disrupted play about five minutes after the start of the second Ashes cricket test between England and Australia.
A visitor looks at pictures during a preview of Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery in London, Britain, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The exhibition consists of unseen photographs taken by Paul McCartney from the Beatles at the height of Beatlemania. The gallery will open it's doors from June 28, 2023 until October 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Paul McCartney’s rediscovered photos show Beatlemania from the inside
Britain’s National Portrait Gallery is offering a fresh perspective on The Beatles with an exhibition of band’s-eye-view images taken by Paul McCartney as the group shot to global fame.
England's Ben Stokes holds a press conference at Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
England opts for all-seam attack in 2nd Ashes test while Australia ponders who to leave out
England has surprisingly recalled Worcestershire fast bowler Josh Tongue for the second Ashes test against Australia at Lord’s.
Australia's Ashleigh Gardner celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Danni Wyatt to win the first Women's Ashes test match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England, Monday June 26, 2023. (Tim Goode/PA via AP)
Australia dismisses England before lunch to take lead in women’s Ashes series
England’s five remaining wickets fell on the final morning of the one-off women’s Ashes test and Australia seized the advantage in the multi-format series with an 89-run victory.

5 — Barcelona (Spain)

4 — Ajax (Netherlands)

3 — Inter Milan (Italy), Manchester United (England)

2 — Benfica (Portugal), Chelsea (England),Juventus (Italy), Nottingham Forest (England), Porto (Portugal)

1 — Aston Villa (England), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Feyenoord (Netherlands), Glasgow Celtic (Scotland), Hamburg (West Germany), Manchester City (England), Marseille (France), PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), Red Star Belgrade (Yugoslavia), Steaua Bucharest (Romania)