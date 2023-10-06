Nantes beats Strasbourg 2-1 to move up to 8th place in French league

PARIS (AP) — Two second-half goals helped Nantes earn a 2-1 win at Strasbourg on Friday in their midtable French league match.

Both teams were coming off a loss in the previous round but they played cautiously during the opening 45 minutes. Nantes’ top scorer Mostafa Mohamed was suspended and Strasbourg forward Emmanuel Emegha was out injured.

Nantes dominated and was rewarded with a goal in the 51st minute when Marcus Coco beat Matz Sels from close range. Samuel Moutoussamy then made it 2-0 from the rebound seven minutes later.

Substitute Moise Sahi Dion pulled a goal back for Strasbourg in injury time.

Nantes moved to eighth place in the standings, one point above Strasbourg.

