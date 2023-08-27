Striker Nabil Alioui scores twice as Le Havre rallies to draw with Rennes in French league

PARIS (AP) — Striker Nabil Alioui scored his first pair of goals in the French topflight to help Le Havre rally to a 2-2 draw at Rennes on Sunday.

Rennes wasted the chance to move level on points with Monaco and Marseille at the top of the league after squandering a two-goal lead.

After Rennes dominated the first half and took command of the match with goals from Ludovic Blas and Chirstopher Wooh, Alioui revived Le Havre’s hopes with a header past goalkeeper Steve Mandanda five minutes before the interval.

Le Havre’s chances took another blow near the hour mark with Samuel Grandsir’s sending off, but Alioui managed to snatch another goal in the 70th minute. Well set up by Loic Nego’s pass, Alioui made the most of some slack defending to curl a right-footed shot into the back of the net.

Rennes lags two points behind Monaco and Marseille in the standings after taking five points from its three opening matches. Le Havre, which was promoted to Ligue 1 in June, has two points.

Defending champion PSG has five points after securing its first win of the season against Lens on Saturday.

