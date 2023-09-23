Russia - Ukraine war
Brest moves into top spot in French league with 1-0 win over struggling Lyon

 
BREST, France (AP) — Substitute Steve Mounie scored a late header as Brest climbed atop the French league standings with a 1-0 win over struggling Lyon.

New Lyon coach Fabio Grosso could not produce a jolt in his first match in charge and the seven-time champions remained winless and slumped to a fourth defeat in six league matches.

Grosso was appointed Lyon coach as a replacement for Laurent Blanc.

Lyon was on the back foot from the start as Jeremy Le Douaron came close to breaking the deadlock in the 24th minute.

Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes had to make several saves to keep his team in the game but could not stop Mounie’s header in the 87th minute from Kenny Lala’s cross.

The result moved Brest one point clear of Nice at the top of the standings. It was the first time since the 2010-11 season that the small team from the Brittany region took the top spot.

Earlier Saturday, Nantes posted its second win of the season with a 5-3 win against Lorient.

Defending champion PSG hosts Marseille in France’s biggest game on Sunday.

