World Cup winner N’Golo Kanté buys small club in Belgium

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
Sports

World Cup winner N’Golo Kanté buys small club in Belgium

FILE - Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes, left, and Chelsea's N'Golo Kante vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, on March 13, 2022. Saudi Arabian soccer champion Al-Ittihad has another high-profile French player to accompany Karim Benzema at the team next season. N’Golo Kante has completed his move there from Chelsea. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

FILE - Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes, left, and Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, on March 13, 2022. Saudi Arabian soccer champion Al-Ittihad has another high-profile French player to accompany Karim Benzema at the team next season. N’Golo Kante has completed his move there from Chelsea. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

BRUSSELS (AP) — N’Golo Kanté is making a surprising investment.

The World Cup winner has bought Royal Excelsior Virton, a third-division team in Belgium.

The move was announced by the club Thursday, in a statement headlined “Small town, big dreams!”

Other news
FILE - Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes, left, and Chelsea's N'Golo Kante vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, on March 13, 2022. Saudi Arabian soccer champion Al-Ittihad has another high-profile French player to accompany Karim Benzema at the team next season. N’Golo Kante has completed his move there from Chelsea. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
Kante joins Benzema at Al-Ittihad on 3-year deal as Saudi Arabia entices another star player
Saudi Arabian soccer champion Al-Ittihad has another high-profile French player to accompany Karim Benzema at the team next season.

Kanté, who this month completed a move to Saudi champion Al-Ittihad on a three-year deal after six years at Chelsea, is replacing entrepreneur Flavio Becca at the helm of the club bordering France.

“Driven by his passion for soccer, N’Golo Kanté’s aim is to continue structuring the club with a view to consolidating its foundations, stabilizing the staff and ultimately reviving RE Virton’s tradition of training through its youth academy,” the club said.

At Al-Ittihad, Kanté will reportedly earn more than $100 million across the length of his deal.

Kanté won the World Cup with France in 2018, the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021 and has been one of the best players in the Premier League in recent years as a back-to-back champion with Leicester (2016) and Chelsea (2017).

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports