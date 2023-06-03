AP NEWS
English FA Cup Champions

June 3, 2023

2023 — Manchester City 2, Manchester United 1

2022 — Liverpool 0, Chelsea 0, Liverpool won 6-5 on penalty kicks

2021 — Leicester 1, Chelsea 0

2020 — Arsenal 2, Chelsea 1

2019 — Manchester City 6, Watford 0

2018 — Chelsea 1, Manchester United 0

2017 — Arsenal 2, Chelsea 1

2016 — Manchester United 2, Crystal Palace 1, OT

2015 — Arsenal 4, Aston Villa 0

2014 — Arsenal 3, Hull 2, OT

2013 — Wigan 1, Manchester City 0

2012 — Chelsea 2, Liverpool 1

2011 — Manchester City 1, Stoke 0

2010 — Chelsea 1, Portsmouth 0

2009 — Chelsea 2, Everton 1

2008 — Portsmouth 1, Cardiff 0

2007 — Chelsea 1, Manchester United 0, OT

2006 — Liverpool 3, West Ham 3, Liverpool won 3-1 on penalty kicks

2005 — Arsenal 0, Manchester United 0, Arsenal won 5-4 on penalty kicks

2004 — Manchester United 3, Millwall 0

2003 — Arsenal 1, Southampton 0

2002 — Arsenal 2, Chelsea 0

2001 — Liverpool 2, Arsenal 1

2000 — Chelsea 1, Aston Villa 0

1999 — Manchester United 2, Newcastle 0

1998 — Arsenal 2, Newcastle 0

1997 — Chelsea 2, Middlesbrough 0

1996 — Manchester United 1, Liverpool 0

1995 — Everton 1, Manchester United 0

1994 — Manchester United 4, Chelsea 0

1993 — Arsenal 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1, OT (after 1-1 tie)

    • 1992 — Liverpool 2, Sunderland 0

    1991 — Tottenham 2, Nottingham Forest 1

    1990 — Manchester United 1, Crystal Palace 0 (after 3-3 tie)

    1989 — Liverpool 3, Everton 2, OT

    1988 — Wimbledon 1, Liverpool 0

    1987 — Coventry City 3, Tottenham 2, OT

    1986 — Liverpool 3, Everton 1

    1985 — Manchester United 1, Everton 0, OT

    1984 — Everton 2, Watford 0

    1983 — Manchester United 4, Brighton 0 (after 2-2 tie)

    1982 — Tottenham 1, Queens Park Rangers 0 (after 1-1 tie)

    1981 — Tottenham 3, Manchester City 2 (after 1-1 tie)

    1980 — West Ham 1, Arsenal 0

    1979 — Arsenal 3, Manchester United 2

    1978 — Ipswich 1, Arsenal 0

    1977 — Manchester United 2, Liverpool 1

    1976 — Southampton 1, Manchester United 0

    1975 — West Ham 2, Fulham 0

    1974 — Liverpool 3, Newcastle 0

    1973 — Sunderland 1, Leeds 0

    1972 — Leeds 1, Arsenal 0

    1971 — Arsenal 2, Liverpool 1, OT

    1970 — Chelsea 2, Leeds 1, OT (after 2-2 tie)

    1969 — Manchester City 1, Leicester 0

    1968 — West Bromwich Albion 1, Everton 0, OT

    1967 — Tottenham 2, Chelsea 1

    1966 — Everton 3, Sheffield Wednesday 2

    1965 — Liverpool 2, Leeds 1, OT

    1964 — West Ham 3, Preston 2

    1963 — Manchester United 3, Leicester 1

    1962 — Tottenham 3, Burnley 1

    1961 — Tottenham 2, Leicester 0

    1960 — Wolverhampton 3, Blackburn 0

    1959 — Nottingham Forest 2, Luton 1

    1958 — Bolton 2, Manchester United 0

    1957 — Aston Villa 2, Manchester United 1

    1956 — Manchester City 3, Birmingham 1

    1955 — Newcastle 3, Manchester City 1

    1954 — West Bromwich Albion 3, Preston 2

    1953 — Blackpool 4, Bolton 3

    1952 — Newcastle 1, Arsenal 0

    1951 — Newcastle 2, Blackpool 0

    1950 — Arsenal 2, Liverpool 0

    1949 — Wolverhampton 3, Leicester 1

    1948 — Manchester United 4, Blackpool 2

    1947 — Charlton 1, Burnley 0, OT

    1946 — Derby County 4, Charlton 1, OT

    1939 — Portsmouth 4, Wolverhampton 1

    1938 — Preston 1, Huddersfield 0, OT

    1937 — Sunderland 3, Preston 1

    1936 — Arsenal 1, Sheffield United 0

    1935 — Sheffield Wednesday 4, West Bromwich Albion 2

    1934 — Manchester City 2, Portsmouth 1

    1933 — Everton 3, Manchester City 0

    1932 — Newcastle 2, Arsenal 1

    1931 — West Bromwich Albion 2, Birmingham 1

    1930 — Arsenal 2, Huddersfield 0

    1929 — Bolton 2, Portsmouth 0

    1928 — Blackburn 3, Huddersfield 1

    1927 — Cardiff 1, Arsenal 0

    1926 — Bolton 1, Manchester City 0

    1925 — Sheffield United 1, Cardiff 0

    1924 — Newcastle 2, Aston Villa 0

    1923 — Bolton 2, West Ham 0

    1922 — Huddersfield 1, Preston 0

    1921 — Tottenham 1, Wolverhampton 0

    1920 — Aston Villa 1, Huddersfield 0, OT

    1915 — Sheffield United 3, Chelsea 0

    1914 — Burnley 1, Liverpool 0

    1913 — Aston Villa 1, Sunderland 0 (after 0-0 tie)

    1912 — Barnsley 1, West Bromwich Albion 0, OT

    1911 — Bradford City 1, Newcastle 0 (after 0-0 tie)

    1910 — Newcastle 2, Barnsley (after 1-1 tie)

    1909 — Manchester United 1, Bristol City 0

    1908 — Wolverhampton 3, Newcastle 1

    1907 — Sheffield Wednesday 2, Everton 1

    1906 — Everton 1 Newcastle 0

    1905 — Aston Villa 2, Newcastle 0

    1904 — Manchester City 1, Bolton 0

    1903 — Bury 6, Derby 0

    1902 — Sheffield United 2, Southampton 1 (after 1-1 tie)

    1901 — Tottenham 3, Sheffield United (after 2-2 tie)

    1900 — Bury 4, Southampton 0

    1899 — Sheffield United 4, Derby 1

    1898 — Nottingham Forest 3, Derby 1

    1897 — Aston Villa 3, Everton 2

    1896 — Sheffield Wednesday 2, Wolverhampton 1

    1895 — Aston Villa 1, West Bromwich Albion 0

    1894 — Notts County 4, Bolton 1

    1893 — Wolverhampton 1, Everton 0

    1892 — West Bromwich Albion 3, Everton 2

    1891 — Blackburn 3, Notts County 1

    1890 — Blackburn 6, Sheffield Wednesday 1

    1889 — Preston 3, Wolverhampton 0

    1888 — West Bromwich Albion 2, Preston 1

    1887 — Aston Villa 2, West Bromwich Albion 0

    1886 — Blackburn 2, West Bromwich Albion 0 (after 0-0 tie)

    1885 — Blackburn 2, Queen’s Park, Glasgow 0

    1884 — Blackburn 2, Queen’s Park, Glasgow 1

    1883 — Blackburn Olympic 2, Old Etonians 1, OT

    1882 — Old Etonians 1, Blackburn 0

    1881 — Old Carthusians 3, Old Etonians 0

    1880 — Clapham Rovers 1, Oxford University 0

    1879 — Old Etonians 1, Clapham Rovers 0

    1878 — Wanderers 3, Royal Engineers 1

    1877 — Wanderers 2, Oxford University 1, OT

    1876 — Wanderers 3, Old Etonians 0 (after 1-1 tie)

    1875 — Royal Engineers 2, Old Etonians 0 (after 1-1 tie)

    1874 — Oxford University 2, Royal Engineers 0

    1873 — Wanderers 2, Oxford University 0

    1872 — Wanderers 1, Royal Engineers 0

    NOTE: There was no competition during 1916-19 and 1940-45 because of war.

