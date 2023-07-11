FILE - An Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehouse location in Dedham, Mass., Oct. 1, 2020. Amazon Prime Day kicks off on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. And, once again, experts are warning consumers of scams. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Longtime coach Jim Curtin, Philadelphia Union agree to a multi-year contract extension

 
CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Philadelphia Union coach Jim Curtin has signed a multi-year contract extension that is guaranteed through 2026, the Major League Soccer team announced Tuesday.

Curtin, a two-time winner of the Sigi Schmid award as the league’s top coach, is the second-longest tenured in the MLS behind Sporting Kansas City coach Peter Vermes. He also trails only Vermes in career regular-season victories with 127. Vermes has 189.

Curtin, who took the position in 2014, guided the Union to its lone MLS Cup appearance in 2022 and the 2020 Supporters Cup as the team with the best record in the regular season. His overall record of 147-116-75 includes the regular season, playoffs, U.S. Open Cup, and Concacaf Champions League.

The 2022 team set single-season records including the most wins (19), most goals scored (72), fewest goals conceded (26), and greatest goal differential (46). With 12 wins and five draws, the Union were the only team to remain unbeaten at home. The team’s 0.76 goals against average was the second-best in league history.

