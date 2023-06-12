Netherlands’ De Ligt ruled out of Nations League final four because of calf injury

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The Netherlands will be without Matthijs de Ligt for the Nations League final four after the Bayern Munich center-back sustained a calf injury.

The Dutch soccer federation said on Monday that De Ligt picked up the injury during a training session ahead of Wednesday’s semifinal against Croatia.

Spain takes on Italy in the other semifinal.

The Netherlands is hosting the tournament, with the match for third place and the final taking place on Sunday in the cities of Enschede and Rotterdam﻿.

The Dutch federation said it has asked UEFA to replace De Ligt with Daley Blind, who also plays for Bayern and is on a standby list.

The Netherlands are bidding for their first major title since winning the 1988 European Championship.

