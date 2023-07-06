Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
A portion of the affidavit in support of a warrant to search former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., released by the Justice Department, is photographed July 5, 2023. The Justice Department disclosed some of the previously blacked-out portions of a warrant application it submitted last year to gain authorization to search Trump's Florida property for classified documents. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
Classified documents case
FILE - Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Coco Lee, a Hong Kong-born singer who had a highly successful career in Asia, died on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. She was 48. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee dies
A camera operator who was injured on a throwing error by Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson has ben placed on a cart during the fifth inning of the Orioles' baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Cameraman injured at Yankee Stadium
Aretha Franklin is seen in Auburn Hills, Mich. in a Feb. 11, 2011 photo. Five years after her death, the final wishes of the music superstar are still unsettled. The latest: an unusual trial next Monday to determine which handwritten will, including one found in couch cushions, will guide how her estate is handled. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya_File)
Aretha Franklin’s sons battle over her wills
Sports

Slokavia defender Milan Skriniar joins PSG on a five-year deal

Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar warms up before the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar warms up before the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain bolstered its defense on Thursday by signing Milan Skriniar on a five-year deal, a year after missing out on the former Inter Milan center back.

PSG announced its first new player of the summer a day after unveiling new coach Luis Enrique.

Out of contract with Inter, the powerfully-built Slovak international had been in talks with PSG for months after the French champions failed to reach a financial agreement with the Serie A side last year.

Other news
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring the opening goal by a penalty shoot during the Euro 2024 group B qualifying soccer match between France and Greece at the Stade de France, outside Paris, Monday, June 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Amid Mbappé contract standoff, PSG president says club cannot let France star leave as a free agent
The high-stakes game between Kylian Mbappé and Paris Saint-Germain about the superstar France forward’s future has been ramped up.
FILE - PSG's goalkeeper Sergio Rico holds the ball during the Champions League semifinal soccer match between RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Rico was discharged from an intensive care unit on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, five weeks after sustaining a head injury following an accident with a horse. (David Ramos/Pool Photo via AP, File)
PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico out of intensive care unit 5 weeks after accident with loose horse
Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico has been discharged from an intensive care unit five weeks after sustaining a head injury following an accident with a horse.
Newly named PSG coach Luis Enrique speaks during a press conference at the new Paris-Saint-Germain training ground Wednesday, July 5, 2023 in Poissy, west of Paris. Paris Saint-Germain fired coach Christophe Galtier after a disappointing season on and replaced him with former Spain and Barcelona manager Luis Enrique. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
PSG fires coach Galtier after disappointing season and replaces him with Luis Enrique
Paris Saint-Germain has fired coach Christophe Galtier after a disappointing season. Former Spain and Barcelona manager Luis Enrique is taking over as his successor.
Brazilian soccer player Neymar watches during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Brazil’s Neymar fined $3.3 million for illegal artificial lake at mansion outside Rio
Brazilian soccer star Neymar was fined more than $3.3 million for violating local environmental rules during renovations at his mansion in the city of Mangaratiba outside Rio de Janeiro.

PSG has reportedly been very active on the transfer market in recent weeks and is expected to announce further signings. Luis Enrique has pledged to build a competitive team in a bid to challenge for the Champions League title.

The 28-year-old Skriniar joined Sampdoria in 2016 and became the youngest defender to play at least 35 games in Serie A, PSG said. He then moved to Inter Milan and played 246 matches with 10 goals in five seasons.

“There’s always pressure when you join a club like Paris Saint-Germain,” Skriniar said. “I feel it a bit, but I feel I’m ready, ready to be part of this really big club. But I love pressure. I’m a defender, so we know what it’s all about.”

Skriniar won the Italian league title with Inter in 2021, as well as two Italian Cups. He has played 60 games with Slovakia, scoring three goals.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports