Sports

Midfielder Xavi Simons is loaned to Leipzig after returning to PSG

FILE - PSV's Xavi Simons controls the ball during the Europa League group A soccer match between PSV and Arsenal at the Philips stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Simons has returned to Paris Saint-Germain on the back of an excellent season, only to be sent on loan to Leipzig. PSG said in a statement on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 that Simons, who joined from PSV Eindhoven until 2027, would be loaned to the Bundesliga side for the 2023-24 season. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, file)

PARIS (AP) — Netherlands midfielder Xavi Simons has returned to Paris Saint-Germain following an impressive season in the Dutch league, only to be sent on loan to Leipzig.

PSG said Wednesday that the 20-year-old Simons, who joined the French champions from PSV Eindhoven, will be loaned to the Bundesliga side for the 2023-24 season.

Simons signed his first professional contract with PSG in 2019, making his debut for the club in a French Cup match in 2021. He then signed for PSV after just 11 appearances with PSG.

With PSV, he scored 22 goals and delivered 12 assists in 48 matches last season.

Born in Amsterdam, the player named in honor of Spain great Xavi Hernández, went through Barcelona’s youth academy before moving to Paris.

Simons played at the last World Cup in Qatar with the Netherlands.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports