Boys’ Middle School Soccer: Heritage advances to championship
Heritage is just one game away from accomplishing their ultimate goal.
On Friday, the Generals defeated Trion 3-0 in the NGAC Semifinals.
Kevin Ho scored off an assist from Aaron Hilliard, while Bradley Cass scored twice thanks to Josiah Cook’s two assists.
In a valiant effort allowing three shots on goal, goalkeeper Gavin Chandler made all three saves on those attempts.
It all comes down to the championship, which is slated for 5:45 Monday at Heritage Middle School against the Lakeview Warriors.