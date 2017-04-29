Boys’ Middle School Soccer: Heritage advances to championship

Heritage is just one game away from accomplishing their ultimate goal.

On Friday, the Generals defeated Trion 3-0 in the NGAC Semifinals.

Kevin Ho scored off an assist from Aaron Hilliard, while Bradley Cass scored twice thanks to Josiah Cook’s two assists.

In a valiant effort allowing three shots on goal, goalkeeper Gavin Chandler made all three saves on those attempts.

It all comes down to the championship, which is slated for 5:45 Monday at Heritage Middle School against the Lakeview Warriors.