The Ringgold Lady Tigers held the Lady Ramblers scoreless in the first round of the NGAC Tournament on Tuesday.

A 5-0 win in LaFayette was thanks to two goals and an assist from Joanna Medlin, while Sophie Reed chipped in with a goal as well. Defensive standouts were Makenna Mercer and Grace Raby.

Ringgold (5-4) will suit up for Heritage in the second round on Thursday.