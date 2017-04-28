Girls’ Middle School Soccer: Heritage advances to NGAC Finals

The Lady Generals edged the Lady Tigers 1-0 in the NGAC Semifinals on Thursday.

“The Lady Generals Team had a a hard fought game with county rival Ringgold,” Heritage coach Michael Craft said.

Scoring the game’s only goal was Bailey Needham off an assist from Allison Craft.

Holding the fort—corralling any and every soccer ball coming towards her way—were Molly Cason, Maggie Grayson, Sydney Lane, Addison Needham and Emma Walther.

The shutout, though, was preserved by Goal Keeper Abby Scott.

Still, Ringgold’s only two attempts on goal were in the final two minutes. Heritage, however, had more than 15 shots on goal.

Heritage’s win over Ringgold improves their overall record to a perfect 15-0, but more importantly they advance to the NGAC Finals to take on Lakeview. The game will be at Heritage on Monday.