Norwin sophomore Katelyn Kauffman commits to Pitt for soccer

Katelyn Kauffman said she has been a Pitt fan since she was younger -- as in, 10 years old, which really wasn’t that long ago. But time doesn’t wait for recruiting these days. Offers come in early and athletes grab them.

So when the Norwin sophomore received an offer to play soccer for the Panthers -- three years from now -- she gladly accepted.

Kauffman committed to Pitt Sunday night.

She said a former Cup coach and Pitt alum, Mike McDade, took the Allegheny Force Football Club on a tour of Pitt, which captivated Kauffman even more. The offer was almost a formality.

“My mom and my grandma are also alumni,” she said. “I love the fact that it’s so close to my home, as well. I committed now because I knew that this was a great school, and I knew Pitt was right for me.”

A forward with quickness and a nice touch at the top of the offense, Kauffman said a number of other schools reached out to her but Pitt was her only offer.

She missed six games last year with a hip injury but is expected to be a key player for Norwin this season as the defending PIAA Class 4A Knights look for more success on the pitch.

Kauffman plays for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds program in the WPIAL offseason.