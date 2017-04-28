Girls’ Middle School Soccer: Lakeview advances to NGAC Finals

The Lady Warriors continued to fire on all cylinders as they bested Chattanooga Valley 4-0 in the NGAC Tournament Semifinals on Thursday.

“The Lady Warriors looked absolutely great sealing up the win and paving the road to the Tournament Championship,” coach Traye Carpenter said.

Throughout the entirety of the game Bailey Sullivan was able to maintain the tempo of the game on offense and defense, controlling the ball in the middle of the field. The defensive domino effect included Goalie Taylor Bono sacrificing her body to make extraordinary saves, but Bono wasn’t content with just her play as on several occasions she could be heard instructing her fellow teammates.

Sydnee Brown—once more—garnered another hat trick with her three goals. Sullivan was able to score from roughly 40 yards out.

Emma Leverett facilitated two assists on the night.

Ensuring another shutout for the Lady Warriors was the Defensive Player of the Day, Rachel Lopez.

“She was everywhere all of the time on the Warriors’ side of the field stopping any Chatt Valley attempts at scoring,” Carpenter said.

Lakeview will gear up for Heritage in the NGAC Finals on Monday.

“After the game, Coach (Patrick) Johnston of the Lady Warriors told his girls that the hard work and preparation throughout the season has led them to a place that was unpredictable at the first of the season,” Carpenter said. “But now they know what it is to earn their spot and go after what is theirs. They have to stay hungry.”