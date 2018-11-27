FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Seneca Valley boys beat Norwin for 1st WPIAL boys soccer title

 
Share

The Seneca Valley boys soccer team knew it had to strike early if it wanted to capture gold.

And it did.

The Raiders took the lead in the first minute and never looked back as it topped Norwin, 5-2, in the WPIAL Class AAAA championship game at Highmark Stadium in Station Square.

Other news
FILE - Israeli-born Australian Malka Leifer, right, is brought to a courtroom in Jerusalem on Feb. 27, 2018. Two victims of Leifer, convicted of their sexual abuse as children, told a court in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, of the pain she had caused them. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean, File)
Australian prosecutor says former Israeli principal feigned mental illness to avoid extradition
An Australian prosecutor says the former principal of an Australian Jewish school feigned mental illness in a seven-year battle to avoid extradition on child sex abuse charges.
Leo Carlsson puts on an Anaheim Ducks jersey after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Gary Bettman urges fans to boo him, honors David Poile to kick off NHL draft
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman brought one of the league’s most beloved general managers with him to the stage to kick off the draft.
Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert Jr. is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Zavala homers twice, drives in 4 runs as the White Sox beat the Angels 11-5
Seby Zavala had his second two-homer game of the season and drove in four runs to help the Chicago White Sox break out of an offensive slump with an 11-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.
New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws to an Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws perfect game against Oakland A’s, the 24th in MLB history
Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees has pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.

“We knew we had to be the team to get the first goal,” Seneca Valley junior forward Luke Rupert said. “The game shifted at the first goal. We just kept bouncing back on them.”

It is the first WPIAL boys soccer title for Seneca Valley (17-2-1).

The Raiders took the lead 32 seconds into the game. Seneca Valley unleashed a barrage of shots on Norwin keeper Kyle Krotec in the opening moments, and Rupert collected a deflected shot and buried it into the right corner of the net.

“Being able to start a game like that is huge,” Seneca Valley coach George Williams said. “We tried to get them back down and tell them we had 39 more minutes to play (in the first half) against a good team.”

The Raiders extended their lead to 2-0 at the 26:58 mark as A.J. Mills sent in a deep shot from outside the box past the outstretched hands of Krotec.

Norwin responded as Carter Breen broke free up the far sideline. Will Gallagher came out to challenge, but Breen got past the senior keeper and buried a shot into the left corner of the net.

“Coach Williams had a great gameplan,” Norwin coach Scott Schuchert said. “They got their chances early. Before we could adjust, we were chasing them by two. There was a pivotal time in the first half when some unlucky events happened that made us chase them the entire game. We had our chance.”

The momentum from the Knights’ goal soon shifted back to the Raiders as Jackson Wotus scored three minutes later.

“I think that was the biggest goal of the game for us,” Williams said. “A two-goal lead is so difficult to keep. To answer that way when they scored gave us a tremendous amount of confidence.”

Seneca Valley extended its lead to three goals early in the second half. Rupert sent a deep shot in from outside of the box with just over 31 minutes to play. Zachary LaValle added a goal with 19 minutes to play to round out the Seneca Valley scoring.

Norwin added a goal from Jacob Nebinski in the closing minutes.

“We liked to play our game no matter the situation and do what we do best,” Schuchert said. “This group, even at the very end, is not going to fold or just give in. It was one of those games that we couldn’t get two in a row.”

It was the second game of the season between the teams. Seneca Valley topped Norwin, 2-1, in the season opener Aug. 31.

“Our coaches have been wanting this,” Rupert said. “They didn’t get it a few year ago. And we knew we had to be the group to get it. It was our night.”